Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Chance for Pop-up Showers to Pair With Heat

A hot day ahead, with temps ramping up towards 90 degrees.
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A hot day ahead, with temps ramping up towards 90 degrees. Most of our Bluegrass state will top out in the upper 80s, but a few of our friends will make it into the lower 90s. Sunshine will also start off our day - allowing the UV index to get up to 9. This means sun protection is recommended, so grab some sunblock before you head out the door today.

At the moment, we are slowly ramping up in our humidity, which will indicate the chance for a pop-up shower or two late this afternoon into parts of this evening. These stray showers will remain very decentralized, meaning that total rainfall will only amount to trace totals. Timing for wet weather Saturday will be ideal as we dry out by the early Sunday morning hours.

Temps will start a cooling process on Tuesday next week which is technically defined as a cold front, but we are only dropping into the mid 70s. This will give us a brief break from the 90 degree heat we have felt this weekend.

Have a great day and enjoy the beautiful weekend!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

