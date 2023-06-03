Everyday Kentucy
Bluegrass Greensource hosts Greenfest in Lexington

By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Lexington had the chance to learn more about the environment this weekend with a family-friendly outdoor event.

The Bluegrass Greensource welcomed the community to Greenfest - a one-day event celebrating sustainability through workshops and eco-friendly vendors.

Since 2001, Bluegrass Greensource has been providing environmental education, resources, and outreach to empower Central Kentuckians to build a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment for future generations.

The event featured workshops about plastics, natural fibers, gardening practices, and crafts using repurposed materials - all focused on finding ways to make everyday life, a little greener.

Kids could also join in on the fun with a “Kid Zone” designated for future “green helpers” to learn more about sustainability, recycling, and the environment.

The event was located in the Living Arts & Science Center off Martin Luther King Blvd, and this was the 9th annual running of the event.

Executive Director of Bluegrass Greensource Amy Sohner spoke with WKYT about the importance of taking care of our local environment, right here in Lexington.

“We have rolling hills and streams and creeks and limestone walls here,” Amy said, " All of this that we want to protect - and for all across the whole world, everything that we do, no matter how hard we try, affects our local environment. So we want to show people right here how to protect our local environment - how do we help our streams to be cleaner and how do we make sure that there’s no litter on our streets.”

The event hoped not only to educate but motivate people to make small changes in their daily lives in order to take care of our planet better. For more information, visit bggreensource.org.

