Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fallen West Virginia State trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered for his dedication to the community.

The Williamson Public Library posted several pictures on their Facebook page showing WVSP trooper Cory Maynard reading to children.

According to a post from the library, “West Virginia state trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard always there to help when he was needed.”

