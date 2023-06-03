Everyday Kentucy
Golden Alert issued for Madison County man

A man in Madison County is the subject of a Golden Alert.
A man in Madison County is the subject of a Golden Alert.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert was issued for Jason Alita in Madison County early Saturday morning.

The 43-year-old is described as a white male, 220 pounds, light brown hair, hazel eyes.

He was last seen just before 1 a.m. in a Gray shirt, black peacoat and hat. The individual has schizophrenia and is off his medication according to the alert.

You’re asked not to approach him and contact 911 with any information.

He was last seen along Augusta Drive in Richmond.

The alert caused confusion and frustration among some residents.

