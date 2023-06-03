Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a weak weather maker, which will increase our chances for showers and storms, this evening into the overnight hours, especially in Northeastern and Eastern Kentucky.

Keeping a close eye on a cold front. Cooler air will settle in behind the mainly dry weather maker. Highs cool to the 70s, behind the front, midweek.

We’ll end the week with a mix of sun and clouds as highs warm to the lower 80s by Friday.

Our next system arrives, on Saturday, sparking showers and storms. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

