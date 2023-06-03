Everyday Kentucy
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Officers say that they responded to a call regarding someone that had been shot at about 12:13 on Saturday morning. They say that this happened around the 1200 block of Merman Avenue, close to Crosby Drive.

When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

