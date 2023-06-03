Everyday Kentucy
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lighting strike suspected as cause of fire at 160-year-old Massachusetts church

A Massachusetts church was destroyed by fire for the second time in its 280-year history. (WHDH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, Mass. (AP) — A fire that burned down a 160-year-old Massachusetts church was likely started by a lightning strike, a fire chief said.

The First Congregational Church in Spencer caught fire Friday afternoon, when a storm was moving through the area. Video showed the steeple falling as the building was engulfed in flames.

Spencer Fire Chief Robert Parsons said in an email Saturday that lightning likely started the fire. He said the building was a total loss.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which drew nearly 100 firefighters from close to 20 departments.

There has been a church in the area since the 1700s. A church on the site was lost to fire in 1862.

Spencer, in central Massachusetts, is about 10 miles west of Worcester.

A witness describes the scene of a church fire that destroyed the historic building. (WHDH)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strawberry Moon over Wichita Falls. (File image)
Sky watchers in for a treat Friday night
The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission shared plans Wednesday morning to explore new...
African plant could be part of Kentucky’s solution to opioid epidemic
The crash happened not far from Coolavin Park.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after early morning crash
The hotel developers say its opening ushers in a new era of hospitality to Lexington. The $40...
First hotel in Lexington’s Distillery District officially opens
Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of killing Deputy Caleb Conley, was back in court Friday...
Man accused of killing Deputy Conley makes first in-person court appearance

Latest News

Missing teens who got lost tubing have been found
WATCH: Rescuers find missing teens who got lost for hours after tubing
'A lot of people crying:' witness reacts to Mass. church fire
The Bluegrass Greensource welcomed the community to Greenfest - a one-day event celebrating...
Bluegrass Greensource hosts Greenfest in Lexington
A Massachusetts church was destroyed by fire for the second time in its 280-year history. (WHDH)
Fire caused by lightning destroys 160-year-old church