Everyday Kentucy
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer

Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard Friday afternoon.(WVRJA)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a West Virginia State Police Trooper was arraigned in Mingo County on Saturday morning.

Timothy Kennedy is arraigned on a first degree felony murder charge for the shooting death of...
Timothy Kennedy is arraigned on a first degree felony murder charge for the shooting death of West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard.(Kimberly Donahue/WSAZ)

Troopers say 29-year-old Timothy Kennedy shot and killed Sgt. Cory Maynard in an ambush-style attack when Maynard was responding to a call for shots fired along Beech Creek Road near Matewan in Mingo County.

Kennedy was taken into custody just before 11 p.m. Friday.

He was processed at the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, before being taken to the South Western Regional Jail in Holden, which is in Logan County.

Kennedy was arraigned via video just after 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mingo County Courthouse in Williamson.

During the arraignment, Magistrate Jim Harvey told Kennedy bail would be set in circuit court.

A preliminary hearing has not been set yet, but it must occur within 10 days, according to Magistrate Harvey.

Kennedy is not allowed to leave the state without first getting permission.

He told Magistrate Harvey he has an income of $20,000 per month.

Kennedy did not answer Harvey when he was asked what the source of the income was.

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly ambush

This is not the first time Kennedy has been in trouble before.

WSAZ reported back in 2020 that Kennedy had been trespassing in a closed Mingo County mine.

He was reported missing by a family member and was later found alive.

The mine had not produced any coal for nearly a decade at that point.

Rescuers found evidence of copper removal during their search.

Crews found Kennedy more than half of a mile into the mine.

Trooper killed in line of duty, suspect expected to be arraigned

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strawberry Moon over Wichita Falls. (File image)
Sky watchers in for a treat Friday night
The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission shared plans Wednesday morning to explore new...
African plant could be part of Kentucky’s solution to opioid epidemic
The crash happened not far from Coolavin Park.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after early morning crash
Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of killing Deputy Caleb Conley, was back in court Friday...
Man accused of killing Deputy Conley makes first in-person court appearance
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Know before you go: Railbird 2023

Latest News

Officers say that they responded to a call regarding someone that had been shot at about 12:13...
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting
In past sessions, Representative Aull said the Republican led General Assembly had championed...
Gun Violence Awareness Month in the bluegrass
Lexington looks to expand urban service boundary. A controversial topic that brought dozens to...
Lexington council approves controversial expansion to urban service boundary
Churchill Downs
Remainder of Spring Meet at Churchill Downs will move to Ellis Park