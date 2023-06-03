Everyday Kentucy
Suspect arrested after shots fired disturbance in Lexington

Jose Adame-Cristino was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in custody after a shots fired disturbance in Downtown Lexington overnight.

Police say it happened on Short St. and Wrenn Ct. just after 2:00 a.m.

Jose Adame-Cristino, 25, was found and taken into custody after a short pursuit.

He was charged with first degree wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police, tampering with physical evidence and public intoxication.

