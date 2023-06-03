Everyday Kentucy
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Truck-a-palooza event returns to Lexington

More than 20 trucks are on display, including units from the Department of Environmental...
More than 20 trucks are on display, including units from the Department of Environmental Quality & Public Works and the Lexington Fire Department.(wkyt)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Truck-a-palooza is Lexington’s annual “touch a truck” event. It gives people a rare opportunity to get an inside look at the city’s trucks.

More than 20 trucks are on display, including units from the Department of Environmental Quality & Public Works and the Lexington Fire Department.

City officials say that Truck-a-palooza is a great opportunity for people to interact with the drivers and the trucks that do so much to keep Lexington running smoothly. They can check out the view from the driver’s seat of a waste management truck, learn how the fire department uses a bucket truck, and even walk through the department’s smoke trailer.

Drivers are on hand to answer any questions, and there are also Spanish interpreters available throughout the event.

Adult attendees are now able to learn about careers available with the city of Lexington, which is a new feature of the annual event. They’re able to speak with people currently in those positions and even apply on-site.

“People don’t realize how many different types of jobs there are in city government,” said Angela Poe, Senior Program Manager for the City of Lexington. “There’s a lot of jobs that are good, entry-level positions. But you can work your way up, so there’s a lot of career advancement opportunities.”

If you weren’t able to make it out on Saturday, you can see all jobs currently available with the city of Lexington on the city’s website.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strawberry Moon over Wichita Falls. (File image)
Sky watchers in for a treat Friday night
The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission shared plans Wednesday morning to explore new...
African plant could be part of Kentucky’s solution to opioid epidemic
The crash happened not far from Coolavin Park.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after early morning crash
The hotel developers say its opening ushers in a new era of hospitality to Lexington. The $40...
First hotel in Lexington’s Distillery District officially opens
Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of killing Deputy Caleb Conley, was back in court Friday...
Man accused of killing Deputy Conley makes first in-person court appearance

Latest News

The Bluegrass Greensource welcomed the community to Greenfest - a one-day event celebrating...
Bluegrass Greensource hosts Greenfest in Lexington
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer
Officers say that they responded to a call regarding someone that had been shot at about 12:13...
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting
In past sessions, Representative Aull said the Republican led General Assembly had championed...
Gun Violence Awareness Month in the bluegrass