Truck-a-palooza event returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Truck-a-palooza is Lexington’s annual “touch a truck” event. It gives people a rare opportunity to get an inside look at the city’s trucks.

More than 20 trucks are on display, including units from the Department of Environmental Quality & Public Works and the Lexington Fire Department.

City officials say that Truck-a-palooza is a great opportunity for people to interact with the drivers and the trucks that do so much to keep Lexington running smoothly. They can check out the view from the driver’s seat of a waste management truck, learn how the fire department uses a bucket truck, and even walk through the department’s smoke trailer.

Drivers are on hand to answer any questions, and there are also Spanish interpreters available throughout the event.

Adult attendees are now able to learn about careers available with the city of Lexington, which is a new feature of the annual event. They’re able to speak with people currently in those positions and even apply on-site.

“People don’t realize how many different types of jobs there are in city government,” said Angela Poe, Senior Program Manager for the City of Lexington. “There’s a lot of jobs that are good, entry-level positions. But you can work your way up, so there’s a lot of career advancement opportunities.”

If you weren’t able to make it out on Saturday, you can see all jobs currently available with the city of Lexington on the city’s website.

