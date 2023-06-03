UK Quarterback Devin Leary Throws 1st Pitch at Reds Game

CINCINNATI, Oh. (WKYT) - Game two of the series between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, like many events in the area, blue got in.

UK transfer quarterback Devin Leary threw out the first pitch at Great American Ballpark, and his catcher? Coach Vince Marrow. Leary threw it right up the middle and Marrow made the catch.

Several of his Wildcat teammates went to the game with the Kentucky 15 Club NIL Collective.

Leary said he played baseball most of his life, mostly short stop, but the Sicklerville, New Jersey native grew up a Philadelphia Phillies fan.

“This is my first time in Cincinnati, so I’m just soaking it all in. It’s a beautiful city. The fans are here, I see a bunch of Kentucky blue, which is really cool,” Leary said. “I really played [baseball] my whole life all the way up to my sophomore year of high school, then I had to pick between football and baseball and just kind of ran with it, but my true love was baseball at one point.”

The NC State transfer also discussed the upcoming season with the Wildcats.

“I’m embracing it all. You know, obviously Will [Levis] had a tremendous career here and I’m looking to create my own path, you know? Just thanks to Coach [Mark] Stoops for recruiting me. I can’t wait to continue to put in the work with the guys each and every single day, and I know if we truly work hard and trust these coaches, we can do something special this year,” Leary explained. “I’m really excited, you know, last year they had some good success, but obviously a lot of guys have returned on the team this year, and me being a new guy kind of coming in and proving myself through my hard work, and now you know, it’s just continuing to push everyone to continue to elevate. Continue to get better each and every day. We have high expectations for ourselves, but at the end of the day it comes down to the hard work that we’ve got to put in, and you know, me stepping in to this role now, I’m just trying to make sure I’m pushing the guys every day and have them know we can be special this year.”

BLUE GETS IN! ⚾️➡️🏈 QB1 Devin Leary throws the 1st pitch at today's Cincinnati Reds game to the Big Dawg himself, Vince Marrow. Looks like a strike to me.



Devin talked about embracing his role at UK this offseason.



(Big thanks to @FOX19Jeremy for the 📽️) pic.twitter.com/RjDOMm3wut — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) June 3, 2023

The Reds ended up losing the game 10-8.

