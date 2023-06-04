Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Another Hot Day with Potential Evening Pop-up Showers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunshine will stay relatively steady as we progress throughout the morning hours, leaving us with hot temperature close to 90 degrees. This excessive sunshine will also lead to a high UV index so make sure to wear sun protection before heading outside to protect yourself from any harmful UV rays.

When we have heat and humidity - we then have the chance for pop-up showers. We will notice scattered rainfall especially in parts of southern and eastern Kentucky this evening. This will remain super decentralized, and only trace amounts of rainfall will occur.

The temps will take a minor tumble on Tuesday - going from highs close to 90, down to high temps in the 70s. The air behind this front should be mostly dry, not effecting us too much overall.

As we look towards next weekend, already warming up in temps - back into the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine. Our next eventful rain will be coming next Sunday - spawning showers and maybe some storms.

Have a great Sunday!

