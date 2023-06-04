Everyday Kentucy
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Another Hot Day with Potential Evening Pop-up Showers

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks lots of Sunshine
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunshine will stay relatively steady as we progress throughout the morning hours, leaving us with hot temperature close to 90 degrees. This excessive sunshine will also lead to a high UV index so make sure to wear sun protection before heading outside to protect yourself from any harmful UV rays.

When we have heat and humidity - we then have the chance for pop-up showers. We will notice scattered rainfall especially in parts of southern and eastern Kentucky this evening. This will remain super decentralized, and only trace amounts of rainfall will occur.

The temps will take a minor tumble on Tuesday - going from highs close to 90, down to high temps in the 70s. The air behind this front should be mostly dry, not effecting us too much overall.

As we look towards next weekend, already warming up in temps - back into the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine. Our next eventful rain will be coming next Sunday - spawning showers and maybe some storms.

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say that they responded to a call regarding someone that had been shot at about 12:13...
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting
The hotel developers say its opening ushers in a new era of hospitality to Lexington. The $40...
First hotel in Lexington’s Distillery District officially opens
Jose Adame-Cristino was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
Suspect arrested after shots fired disturbance in Lexington
Lexington looks to expand urban service boundary. A controversial topic that brought dozens to...
Lexington council approves controversial expansion to urban service boundary
Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community.
Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community

Latest News

Here's the UV index forecast, for Lexington, through next week.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Summer Feel Continues Until Tuesday’s Cold Front
Hot Temps these week with a summer like cold front in next week.
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Chance for Pop-up Showers to Pair With Heat
A cold front, on Tuesday, will increase our chances for showers and storms. Highs cool to the...
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast