Everyday Kentucy
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Cynthiana bookstore honors Deputy Caleb Conley

Community members are invited to share their memories of Deputy Conley.
Cynthiana bookstore honors Deputy Caleb Conley
Cynthiana bookstore honors Deputy Caleb Conley(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - The loss of Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley continues to be felt across the state. The feeling is especially strong in his hometown of Cynthiana.

“Caleb was just an incredible human being. He was the same off duty as he was on-duty,” said Cynthiana Assistant Police Chief, Robert Peak. “We need a whole lot more officers like Caleb Conley.”

Peak’s wife is an owner of The Next Chapter Bookstore in Cynthiana. Together, they’re working on a gift for Deputy Conley’s family. They’re asking members of the community to share their thoughts, feelings and memories of Conley in a journal. Peak says his entry was a letter to Conley.

“We both swore an oath. We both wear a badge. Therefore, we are brothers. Unless someone has done both of those things they can’t fully understand our heart, our passion, or our sense of service,” the letter reads.

The goal is for this collection of journal entries to serve as a reminder of the positive impact the father, husband, and friend left on those who knew him.

“Once we get it complete and every one has a chance to share their thoughts and their feelings, it’ll be something private that his family will hold onto and cherish for many years to come,” said Peak.

Anyone can visit The Next Chapter Bookstore and ask to write in the journal for Conley’s family.

“They need our support and they deserve it. He paid the ultimate sacrifice and his family deserves all the support that we can give,” said Peak.

The Next Chapter Bookstore is located at 201 E Pike St, Cynthiana, KY 41031.

The store is open from 10am-5pm every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and 10am-6pm every Friday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say that they responded to a call regarding someone that had been shot at about 12:13...
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting
The hotel developers say its opening ushers in a new era of hospitality to Lexington. The $40...
First hotel in Lexington’s Distillery District officially opens
Jose Adame-Cristino was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
Suspect arrested after shots fired disturbance in Lexington
The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang is behind bars in Franklin County, Ky.
Girlfriend of Scott County shooting suspect also behind bars
Lexington looks to expand urban service boundary. A controversial topic that brought dozens to...
Lexington council approves controversial expansion to urban service boundary

Latest News

WATCH | “Everybody in Madison County didn’t need to wake up for this”- residents frustrated over ‘vague’ alert
North Lime Celebrates Pride
Lexington Restaurant Pride Week Shares Unique Menu Items
Officials in Nicholas County are investigating the deaths of two people following a car...
Officials investigate fatal accident in Nicholas Co.
Dozens of people went to Woodland Park Saturday afternoon for Gun Violence Awareness Month.
Gun Violence Awareness rally held in Lexington