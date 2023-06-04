Everyday Kentucy
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Fundraiser held for deputy’s family who lost home to fire

According to Bracken County Sheriff Bobby Boody, the fire at Deputy Shields home resulted in a...
According to Bracken County Sheriff Bobby Boody, the fire at Deputy Shields home resulted in a total loss.(Bracken County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bracken County Sheriff’s Deputy lost his home to a fire earlier this week.

No injuries were reported, but the home was only four years old and now his family of five is having to start all over.

The Next Chapter Bookstore in Cynthiana is collecting gift cards and monetary donation for Deputy Chris Shields and his family.

Store owners say all donations will go directly to the family.

They’re also planning a special surprise for his daughter, an avid reader and regular customer at the bookstore.

She lost all of her treasured books in the fire, so Arnold’s Woodworking built a new bookshelf for her and now the store needs your help filling it up.

They’re asking anyone who is willing to bring in books or purchase them at the store and place them on the shelf.

Once it’s full, they’ll surprise her with the new collection.

“This community rallies around those in need and always wants to know how they can help or pitch in,” said Robert Peak, Assistant Chief of the Cynthiana Police Department. ‘This is one small way they can do that and come down to the bookstore and support a young lady who loves reading.”

The Next Chapter Bookstore is open 10-5 Tuesday through Saturday and until 6 p.m. on Fridays.

People can stop by and make a donation at any time during store hours.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strawberry Moon over Wichita Falls. (File image)
Sky watchers in for a treat Friday night
The hotel developers say its opening ushers in a new era of hospitality to Lexington. The $40...
First hotel in Lexington’s Distillery District officially opens
The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission shared plans Wednesday morning to explore new...
African plant could be part of Kentucky’s solution to opioid epidemic
The crash happened not far from Coolavin Park.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after early morning crash
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Know before you go: Railbird 2023

Latest News

Jose Adame-Cristino was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
Suspect arrested after shots fired disturbance in Lexington
Cory Maynard
Belfry community mourns loss of WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard
A man in Madison County is the subject of a Golden Alert.
Golden Alert issued for Madison County man
Fact Check Alert
Fact Check | Madison County’s vague ‘emergency alert’ early morning message