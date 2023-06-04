Girlfriend of Scott County shooting suspect also behind bars

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of shooting and killing a Scott County deputy, has found herself also behind bars.

Monica Hardin was publicly identified Friday in Fayette District Court by testifying officers, said she witnessed the entire deadly rampage from start to finish.

According to WLWT, she is facing charges out of Clermont County, Ohio where she’s accused of stealing a 1971 Chevy El Camino just three days before the shooting.

Court records show, she admitted to going into the garage with Sheangshang and then following in another vehicle as the El Camino was driven to Cincinnati and sold.

She’s being held at the Franklin County Jail after being arrested by Kentucky State Police on an out-of-state warrant on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

