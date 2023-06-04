Everyday Kentucy
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Girlfriend of Scott County shooting suspect also behind bars

The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang is behind bars in Franklin County, Ky.
The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang is behind bars in Franklin County, Ky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of shooting and killing a Scott County deputy, has found herself also behind bars.

Monica Hardin was publicly identified Friday in Fayette District Court by testifying officers, said she witnessed the entire deadly rampage from start to finish.

According to WLWT, she is facing charges out of Clermont County, Ohio where she’s accused of stealing a 1971 Chevy El Camino just three days before the shooting.

Court records show, she admitted to going into the garage with Sheangshang and then following in another vehicle as the El Camino was driven to Cincinnati and sold.

She’s being held at the Franklin County Jail after being arrested by Kentucky State Police on an out-of-state warrant on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strawberry Moon over Wichita Falls. (File image)
Sky watchers in for a treat Friday night
The hotel developers say its opening ushers in a new era of hospitality to Lexington. The $40...
First hotel in Lexington’s Distillery District officially opens
The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission shared plans Wednesday morning to explore new...
African plant could be part of Kentucky’s solution to opioid epidemic
The crash happened not far from Coolavin Park.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after early morning crash
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Know before you go: Railbird 2023

Latest News

According to Bracken County Sheriff Bobby Boody, the fire at Deputy Shields home resulted in a...
Fundraiser held for deputy’s family who lost home to fire
Jose Adame-Cristino was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
Suspect arrested after shots fired disturbance in Lexington
Cory Maynard
Belfry community mourns loss of WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard
A man in Madison County is the subject of a Golden Alert.
Golden Alert issued for Madison County man