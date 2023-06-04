Everyday Kentucy
Gun Violence Awareness rally held in Lexington

Dozens of people went to Woodland Park Saturday afternoon for Gun Violence Awareness Month.
Dozens of people went to Woodland Park Saturday afternoon for Gun Violence Awareness Month.(Julia Sandor)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of people went to Woodland Park Saturday afternoon for Gun Violence Awareness Month. “Wear Orange Weekend” honored gun violence survivors and victims from across the country. In Lexington, gun violence prevention advocates gathered to share stories and speeches.

One Kentucky fellow survivor with Everytown Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action is Deana Mullins. Mullins lost her son, Sean Howard to gun violence nearly six years ago. She said once the trigger is pulled, it’s permanent.

“In Lexington, we’ve had our share, and everywhere is getting hit. It’s kind of just bringing the country together and saying it’s not a state by state problem. It’s a country problem, and we need to bring people together to make a difference.” Mullins said.

Her daughter, Shelby Howard, is trying to help others too.

She’s interning at the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and preparing for law school and she said she’ll continuing fighting for change.

“Today is somebody’s day one and being able to help someone through that, even just being there as a lawyer, or attorney. That is what I can do to give back to the community,” Howard said.

Fayette County Sheriff, Kathy Witt, Lexington Police Chief, Lawrence Weathers, and One Lexington’s Devine Carama were in attendance.

Advocates from Moms Demand Action encouraged people to talk to legislators, and call upon them to enact change.

The community outreach championed by local organizers and survivors is just one way to keep their loved one’s memories alive.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

