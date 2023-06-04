Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our summer feel continues as we start the new week. Expect highs in the 80s with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Tracking wildfire smoke, from Canada, which will create a hazy sky, especially on Monday.

Keeping a close eye on a cold front. Cooler air will settle in behind the front as high cool to the 70s, midweek.

We’ll end the week with a mix of sun and clouds as highs warm to the lower 80s on Friday.

Our next system arrives, on Saturday, sparking showers and storms for the weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.