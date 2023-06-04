Everyday Kentucy
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Wildfire Smoke and Cooler Temperatures
Keeping a close eye on a cold front. Cooler air will settle in behind the front as high cool to...
Keeping a close eye on a cold front. Cooler air will settle in behind the front as high cool to the 70s, midweek.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our summer feel continues as we start the new week. Expect highs in the 80s with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Tracking wildfire smoke, from Canada, which will create a hazy sky, especially on Monday.

Keeping a close eye on a cold front. Cooler air will settle in behind the front as high cool to the 70s, midweek.

We’ll end the week with a mix of sun and clouds as highs warm to the lower 80s on Friday.

Our next system arrives, on Saturday, sparking showers and storms for the weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say that they responded to a call regarding someone that had been shot at about 12:13...
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting
The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang is behind bars in Franklin County, Ky.
Girlfriend of Scott County shooting suspect also behind bars
Jose Adame-Cristino was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
Suspect arrested after shots fired disturbance in Lexington
The hotel developers say its opening ushers in a new era of hospitality to Lexington. The $40...
First hotel in Lexington’s Distillery District officially opens
Residents of Madison County had quite the shock early Saturday morning, when they were awoken...
“Everybody in Madison County didn’t need to wake up for this”- residents frustrated over ‘vague’ alert

Latest News

Railbird forecast
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Another Hot Day with Potential Evening Pop-up Showers
Here's the UV index forecast, for Lexington, through next week.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Summer Feel Continues Until Tuesday’s Cold Front
Hot Temps these week with a summer like cold front in next week.
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Chance for Pop-up Showers to Pair With Heat