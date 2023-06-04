Lexington Sporting Club Draws, Snaps Northern Colorado’s 3-Game Win Streak

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Sporting Club (2-5-3) played to a 2-2 draw against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (4-1-3) at Toyota Stadium Saturday night.

The draw gives Lexington a total of 9 points, ranking11th of 12 in the league standings.

“I stand (here) every week and (talk) about the passion of this group and the quality of this group,” head coach Sam Stockley said in a release. “Obviously they’re still learning, they’re still trying to get better. We have to take our chances and they know that and we work at it a lot but obviously to have the bravery and the courage to keep going I can’t fault them at all.”

Starting off a fast-paced affair, the visitor’s struck first in the fourth minute thanks to Billy King.

Forward Ates Diouf scored a game-tying goal in the 21st minute after an assist from Jalen James.

Hailstorm FC refused to back down in the match, retaking the lead in the 39th minute after Bruno Rendon scored on a set-piece play to give the visitors a halftime lead.

“We knew we could win this game because we were playing better,” Diouf said. “You can see in the first that they were winning but we were the better team.”

Diouf would find the back of the net once again off an assist from team captain Charlie Machell, in the 81st minute to re-level the game.

A set piece play in the final minute of action nearly saw Diouf level his third in what would’ve been a club-first hat trick, but the on-the-field officials declared him offsides, leading to a 2-2 finish.

ᵗʰⁱˢ ᶜˡᵒˢᵉ pic.twitter.com/Cfyjn7DQQs — Lexington Sporting Club (@LexSporting) June 4, 2023

Next up for Lexington SC is a road trip to Statesboro to face South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday, June 10. The club will then return home on June 14 for a match against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

