Officials investigate fatal accident in Nicholas Co.

Officials in Nicholas County are investigating the deaths of two people following a car accident that happened early on Sunday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in Nicholas County are investigating the deaths of two people following a car accident that happened early on Sunday morning.

At around 1:30 AM, 20-year-old Gage Gaunce and 17-year-old Nathaniel Welch were pronounced dead by the Nicholas County Coroner’s Office at the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Carlisle. The accident happened on Myers Road.

The deceased have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for further examination.

