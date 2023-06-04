Officials investigate fatal accident in Nicholas Co.

CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in Nicholas County are investigating the deaths of two people following a car accident that happened early on Sunday morning.

At around 1:30 AM, 20-year-old Gage Gaunce and 17-year-old Nathaniel Welch were pronounced dead by the Nicholas County Coroner’s Office at the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Carlisle. The accident happened on Myers Road.

The deceased have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for further examination.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.