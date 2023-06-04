Everyday Kentucy
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Officials looking for man after he reportedly sideswiped police cruiser, ran away

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mount Vernon Police Department are looking for a man after he reportedly sideswiped a police cruiser and ran away.

Officers said they tried to pull over Billy Barrett for a suspected DUI.

However, during a chase, they said Barrett sideswiped a Mount Vernon police cruiser.

Officials added he did not stop for several miles, but he later wrecked on Bowling Ridge Road and ran away on foot.

Barrett faces several charges, including fleeing, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, speeding, reckless driving and DUI.

If you have any information on Barrett’s location, you can call Rockcastle 911 at 606-256-2121.

