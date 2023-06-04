Everyday Kentucy
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Railbird Closes at Red Mile

Today was the final day of the Railbird Music Festival.
Today was the final day of the Railbird Music Festival.(RailbirdFest.com)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Today was the final day of the Railbird Music Festival.

The festival has been happening since Saturday evening and has welcomed over 40,000 guests to Red Mile in downtown Lexington.

“It was amazing. Everything about it, the food, the drinks, the atmosphere, fabulous,” said Kelly Roitz.

People from all across the US are joining together to enjoy the music.

After night one of the festival on Saturday, festival go-ers shared that they’re more tired today, but ready to do it all over again one more time.

The festival isn’t just attracting Kentuckians, but music fans from all over.

“We’re all from Ohio actually. The people that have been here have been amazing, the food, the drinks, and all of the artists that have been on have just been great,” said Roitz.

While she’s been in the area, her group has taken advantage of Lexington’s tourism.

“We did a lot of the bourbon trails, we came downtown and got dinner, it’s a really good atmosphere.”

Erica Smith is from West Virginia and she shares that she’s here tonight to see one of her favorite singers.

“We are here at the Railbird Music Festival and we are here to see Tyler Childers,” said Smith.

The Kentucky-native singer is closing out the show on the main stage tonight to say farewell to the crowd for this year’s festival.

After speaking with members of the crowd, the overall response from them has been positive, and many are planning to come back again.

“Yeah, we’d come back, we had a good experience last night,” said Alayna Isaly who traveled with a group to attend.

This is the first time in decades that a music festival has been held at Red Mile, and the first time ever that Railbird has been there.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say that they responded to a call regarding someone that had been shot at about 12:13...
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting
The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang is behind bars in Franklin County, Ky.
Girlfriend of Scott County shooting suspect also behind bars
Jose Adame-Cristino was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
Suspect arrested after shots fired disturbance in Lexington
The hotel developers say its opening ushers in a new era of hospitality to Lexington. The $40...
First hotel in Lexington’s Distillery District officially opens
Residents of Madison County had quite the shock early Saturday morning, when they were awoken...
“Everybody in Madison County didn’t need to wake up for this”- residents frustrated over ‘vague’ alert

Latest News

WATCH | “Everybody in Madison County didn’t need to wake up for this”- residents frustrated over ‘vague’ alert
Lexington Restaurant Pride Week Shares Unique Menu Items
WATCH | Lexington Restaurant Pride Week Shares Unique Menu Items
Cynthiana bookstore honors Deputy Caleb Conley
WATCH | Cynthiana bookstore honors Deputy Caleb Conley
Officials investigate fatal accident in Nicholas Co.
WATCH| Officials investigate fatal accident in Nicholas Co.