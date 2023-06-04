Everyday Kentucy
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan

A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to his graduation. (Source: KMOV)
By Melanie Johnson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A teenager in Missouri who walked miles to his eighth-grade graduation now has two new ways to get around.

KMOV reports that 14-year-old Xavier Jones was gifted a $5,000 electric bike during a celebrity basketball game on Friday and his family also received a $40,000 minivan.

“I wasn’t expecting this,” Xavier said.

His grandfather added, “This means a whole lot. I don’t know what to say. I’m so thankful.”

Xavier’s story made headlines earlier this week as he walked for more than two hours to make it to his graduation.

And his commitment secured him a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe State University.

“If you want something done, you got to go ahead and do it yourself,” Xavier said.

After watching Xavier’s story, current Miami Dolphins player Terron Armstead arranged for the special surprises to happen.

“We hear a story like Xavier. It’s only right,” Armstead said. “Follow Xavier’s example. He’s a leader whether he wanted to be or not. His story is inspiring. It’s motivating. That’s what leaders do.”

Dr. Latonia Collins Smith, president of Harris-Stowe State University, said Xavier’s story is a reminder of the obstacles many students face.

“Many of our students come with a story, and many of our students come with environmental barriers they have overcome,” Smith said. “I’ve learned a lot from Xavier. Even on your worst day, keep pressing forward.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strawberry Moon over Wichita Falls. (File image)
Sky watchers in for a treat Friday night
The hotel developers say its opening ushers in a new era of hospitality to Lexington. The $40...
First hotel in Lexington’s Distillery District officially opens
The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission shared plans Wednesday morning to explore new...
African plant could be part of Kentucky’s solution to opioid epidemic
The crash happened not far from Coolavin Park.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after early morning crash
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Know before you go: Railbird 2023

Latest News

According to Bracken County Sheriff Bobby Boody, the fire at Deputy Shields home resulted in a...
Fundraiser held for deputy’s family who lost home to fire
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a Memorial Day Ceremony in the House Chamber at the Texas...
Texas bans gender-affirming care for minors after governor signs bill
Jose Adame-Cristino was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
Suspect arrested after shots fired disturbance in Lexington
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
Florida police arrest man, search for 2 others in Memorial Day beach shooting