UK Baseball Survives WVU in Elimination Game, Set for IU Rematch

The 12th overall seeded University of Kentucky baseball team (38-19) shut-out the 2-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers (40-20) by a final score of 10-0 in game six of the NCAA Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park.
UK junior RHP Austin Strickland starts for the Wildcats in an elimination game against West Virginia in the NCAA Lexington Regional (Courtesy: Twitter/@UKBaseball)(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 12th overall seeded University of Kentucky baseball team (38-19) shut-out the 2-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers (40-20) by a final score of 10-0 in game six of the NCAA Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park.

With the loss, UK (2-1) advances to face Indiana (2-0) in the region final, while West Virginia (1-2) is eliminated.

Junior right-hand pitcher Austin Strickland got the start on the bump for UK. In his second start of the season he pitched six innings, giving up four hits, no runs, six strikeouts, and one walk on a season-high 100 pitches.

The Wildcats got going early, in the bottom of the first inning senior infielder Jace Felker had an RBI double to score senior outfielder Jackson Gray. The Bat Cats followed it up with an RBI from sophomore infielder Emilien Pitre to score Felker, giving UK a 2-0 lead after 1.

In the bottom of the second, sophomore outfielder Nolan McCarthy added another RBI, scoring junior infielder Reuben Church to make it a 3-0 ballgame. McCarthy’s bat was hot, in the bottom of the fourth he hit a 2-run home run to bring in sophomore OF/INF Ryan Waldschmidt, giving UK a 5-0 lead.

In the 5th, redshirt senior infielder and team captain Hunter Gilliam got in on the action with an RBI single to bring in Felker. In the 7th, Church had an RBI single to bring in sophomore catcher Devin Burkes, but they really blew it open in the bottom of the 8th when Burkes hit a 3 RBI double to put UK up by 10.

West Virginia becomes the second team to be eliminated from the Lexington Regional, after (4) Ball State.

The Wildcats have already faced the Hoosiers twice this year, splitting the two. UK beat IU 12-2 in 7 innings in March, and on Saturday in the NCAA Regional, 5-3.

The NCAA Baseball Tournament is double-elimination format. UK must win the next two games to advance to the Super Regional, where they’d face the winner of the Baton Rouge Region. If Indiana wins game six, they advance to the supers.

Game 6: Kentucky vs. Indiana, Sunday 6:00 P.M. EST on ESPN+

Game 7: (if needed) Kentucky vs. Indiana, Monday, time/TV TBD

