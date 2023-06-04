Everyday Kentucy
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Unresponsive small plane over Washington causes military jet to scramble, later crashes in Virginia

FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base,...
FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. A wayward and unresponsive business jet that flew over the nation's capital Sunday afternoon, June 4, 2023, caused the military to scramble a fighter plane from Joint Base Andrews before the jet crashed in Virginia, officials said. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL BALSAMO and ASHLEY THOMAS
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia, officials said. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna Citation took off from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, on Sunday and was headed for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport. Inexplicably, the plane turned around over New York’s Long Island and flew a straight path down over D.C. before it crashed over mountainous terrain near Montebello, Virginia, around 3:30 p.m.

It was not immediately clear why the plane was nonresponsive, why it crashed or how many people were on board.

A U.S. official confirmed to The Associated Press that the military jet had scrambled to respond to the small plane, which later crashed. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the military operation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The plane that crashed was registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc. A woman who identified herself as Barbara Rumpel, who is listed as the president of Encore Motors of Melbourne, said she had no comment Sunday when reached by a reporter for The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden was playing golf at Joint Base Andrews around the time the fighter jet took off. Anthony Guglielmi, spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service, said the incident had no impact on the president’s movements Sunday. Biden was playing golf at the Maryland military base with his brother in the afternoon.

The Pentagon, the D.C. Air National Guard and the North American Aerospace Defense Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

___

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say that they responded to a call regarding someone that had been shot at about 12:13...
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting
The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang is behind bars in Franklin County, Ky.
Girlfriend of Scott County shooting suspect also behind bars
Jose Adame-Cristino was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
Suspect arrested after shots fired disturbance in Lexington
The hotel developers say its opening ushers in a new era of hospitality to Lexington. The $40...
First hotel in Lexington’s Distillery District officially opens
Residents of Madison County had quite the shock early Saturday morning, when they were awoken...
“Everybody in Madison County didn’t need to wake up for this”- residents frustrated over ‘vague’ alert

Latest News

Police: Homeowner pulled gun on woman who pulled into his driveway
WATCH | “Everybody in Madison County didn’t need to wake up for this”- residents frustrated over ‘vague’ alert
Lexington Restaurant Pride Week Shares Unique Menu Items
WATCH | Lexington Restaurant Pride Week Shares Unique Menu Items
Cynthiana bookstore honors Deputy Caleb Conley
WATCH | Cynthiana bookstore honors Deputy Caleb Conley