Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

‘Barbie’ movie may have caused global pink paint shortage

"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.
"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Barbie is synonymous with the color pink, so it’s no surprise the filmmakers for the upcoming “Barbie” movie literally painted her world pink.

The design choice may have led to a global shortage of pink paint, according to the movie’s production designer.

The director said she wanted the pink colors to be very bright and everything to be “almost too much.”

An official at a paint company confirmed the production used a lot of pink, but added there were other factors that contributed to paint scarcity back when many products were limited by global supply issues.

Moviegoers don’t have to wait too long to see the pink world that was created.

“Barbie” hits theaters July 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang is behind bars in Franklin County, Ky.
New details in arrest of girlfriend of man accused of killing Kentucky deputy
The remains were removed by the Garrard County Coroner and will be taken to the State Medical...
Human remains found in Garrard County
The crash happened early Sunday morning on Myers Road, about 10 minutes out from Carlisle.
Two killed in Nicholas County crash
Residents of Madison County had quite the shock early Saturday morning, when they were awoken...
“Everybody in Madison County didn’t need to wake up for this”- residents frustrated over ‘vague’ alert
Today was the final day of the Railbird Music Festival.
Railbird wraps up first festival at Red Mile

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Unresponsive pilot seen slumped over before deadly Virginia plane crash, officials say
FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks during an interview, Feb. 1, 2023, in...
Oklahoma school board approves what would be the 1st taxpayer-funded religious school in US
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during the House Appropriations subcommittee on...
House Republicans ready contempt vote against FBI director Wray over Biden document
Alaska’s lawmakers respond to report of attempted Chinese spying in Alaska
Alaska’s lawmakers respond to report of attempted Chinese spying in Alaska