Douglass Park community frustrated with pool delay

By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since Memorial Day, the majority of Lexington’s swimming pools have been open. Except one.

The pool at Douglass Park is being repaired according to the city of Lexington.

Community members tell WKYT they are frustrated by the delay, and they’ve been through this before.

“This is so disrespectful,” said Nietta Gerton, lifeguard and Aerobic Instructor/Swim teacher. “I can’t even imagine my child just constantly looking forward to it and then never getting into the pool.”

She’s been going to Douglass pool since she was a little girl.

Taking what she learned from her instructors and passing it on to future generations, it’s something she said is benefiting the community in more ways than one.

“Our students, our families are able to know what happens when you’re in the water, so it lowers that rate,” said Gerton. “It provides a plethora of activities and games for the community. It’s just a good thing to have activities in the pool during the summertime.”

On the city of Lexington’s website, they said an issue with a pump line has delayed the opening but hope it will open Tuesday.

Gerton hopes that is true but said it’s already affecting the community.

“People are calling me,” she said. “Stopping me and asking me, ‘what’s the problem? Why do you all keep having this happen? What can we do?”

In the Mayor’s proposed budget, they’re investing $2.1 Million to replace the pool in Douglass Park.

While there isn’t an exact timeline of when the replacement will start, the city said it will be after this summer.

Gerton said she’s hoping for more to be done.

“We expect to have all the amenities that the other schools have and more,” she said. “We expect to have an awesome aquatic program with a swim team.”

In order to make a change, they need help from the community.

“We need to be here together,” she said. “To let them know that we care about our community. About water safety. About our kids.”

Gerton said there will be a meeting at Douglass Park on Monday to discuss the recent issues. It starts at 6 p.m.

