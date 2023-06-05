Everyday Kentucy
Human remains found in Garrard County

The remains were removed by the Garrard County Coroner and will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.(wcjb)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond Post of Kentucky State Police say they were contacted just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday regarding possible human remains found in Garrard County.

The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were discovered in a field off of Crab Orchard Road (KY-39) in Garrard County. The remains were removed by the Garrard County Coroner and will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.

Anyone who may have information about the investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Jonathan Walls.

They were assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Garrard County Sheriff’s Office, and Garrard County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

