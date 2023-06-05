Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Hundreds out of work following Churchill Downs meet move

Gamblers place their bets on horse races
Gamblers place their bets on horse races(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Now that the lights are off at Churchill Downs, hundreds of track workers are out of a job.

The mystery behind the deaths of a dozen racehorses prompted the early closure of the Spring Meet at Churchill Downs.

While the horsemen will move to Ellis Park, seasonal employees at the track will now lose a month’s worth of work.

For more than 50 years, Racetrack Employee Union President Donald Vest has helped fans place their bets on the Derby and every other race at Churchill Downs.

“I raised my family on it,” Vest said.

He can only think of one other shutdown over his career.

“Not at Churchill Downs, it did at Miles Park when they closed down,” Vest said.

The decision to move racing to Ellis Park will leave hundreds of seasonal workers looking for work a month early.

Vests’ union covers the pari mutuel tellers, maintance workers, and valets.

WAVE also reached out to the restaurant group providing food and beverage and its union leadership. There has been no response.

“We didn’t really expect that it would be the remainder of the meet, we thought it would be lets close down this and take a look at it, but it is what it is,” SEIU Office Manager George Skellie said.

He said many tellers no longer ride the circuit following racing around the state. They can get unemployment during the off season, but shortening this spring meet may leave them short on eligibility.

“For a lot of people that’s just not an option to draw on unemployment, just literally have that income gone,” Skellie said.

Vest said workers will have to find a way to survive. At least biding their time until the Fall Meet opens.

He said it was tough to see Churchill Downs go dark a month ahead of schedule.

“That’s the number one racetrack in the country, biggest race in the, it is sad,” Vest said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang is behind bars in Franklin County, Ky.
New details in arrest of girlfriend of man accused of killing Kentucky deputy
The remains were removed by the Garrard County Coroner and will be taken to the State Medical...
Human remains found in Garrard County
The crash happened early Sunday morning on Myers Road, about 10 minutes out from Carlisle.
Two killed in Nicholas County crash
Residents of Madison County had quite the shock early Saturday morning, when they were awoken...
“Everybody in Madison County didn’t need to wake up for this”- residents frustrated over ‘vague’ alert
Today was the final day of the Railbird Music Festival.
Railbird wraps up first festival at Red Mile

Latest News

Huth was a head coach at Northern Colorado and an assistant coach at Oregon State, UCLA
Jenny Huth named UK Women’s Basketball Associate Coach of Player Development
No. 4 ranked Liam Draxl in action.
Kentucky tennis’ Ayeni, Draxl named ITA All-Americans
Lexington Sporting Club W League
Lexington Sporting Club Women Earn First Road Win
Madison Kellione shoots a free throw during the DIII National Championship game in the American...
Transy Star Guard Named HCAC Athlete of The Year
Lexington Sporting Club draws with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC
Lexington Sporting Club Draws, Snaps Northern Colorado’s 3-Game Win Streak