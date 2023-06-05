Everyday Kentucy
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some cooler temperatures will be here soon

A shot of cooler air gets here midweek
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll warm up again today but it will not last the entire week.

Today’s weather forecast indicates another mainly dry day with the possibility of a few showers developing during the afternoon and evening hours. Despite the chance of showers, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s for highs this afternoon, providing a warm and pleasant day overall.

As we move into Tuesday, the weather conditions are expected to remain calm and quiet. There won’t be any significant changes, and temperatures will once again range from the low to mid-80s. It will be another day of comfortable warmth and dry weather.

However, a significant weather system is set to impact the region starting on Wednesday. A cold front will drop in, increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms. This cold front will mark a shift from the dry conditions experienced recently and bring much-needed rainfall to the area. It presents the first decent rain chance in a while, providing relief from the dry spell.

As the cold front moves through, it is possible that some areas may experience cooler temperatures while it is raining. Highs may drop into the 50s for those regions, creating a noticeable contrast to the warmer conditions earlier in the week. However, these cooler temperatures will likely be temporary and localized to areas experiencing rainfall.

Following the passage of the cold front, temperatures are expected to remain lower from Wednesday to Friday. Highs during this period will only reach the 70s, providing a more refreshing and cooler atmosphere compared to the previous days. It will be a welcome change for those seeking relief from the heat.

Take care of each other!

