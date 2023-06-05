Everyday Kentucky
KSP investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Harlan

(KWTX #1)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story out of Harlan County.

Just before 1:45 Monday morning, Harlan Police officers responded to an incident at the housing authority on Kelly Street in Harlan.

Officials with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT shots were fired and one male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female victim was taken to Harlan ARH and then flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police say based on their investigation this was a domestic violence incident.

We do know that no officers were hurt.

KSP is investigating and hopes to release more information soon.

