Everyday Kentucy
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington Sporting Club Women Earn First Road Win

Lexington Sporting Club’s USL W League squad (1-2-1) picked up their second ever win and first road win Sunday evening, 6-2, at St. Charles FC (0-3-1).
Lexington Sporting Club W League
Lexington Sporting Club W League(Lexington Sporting Club)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (WKYT) -Lexington Sporting Club’s USL W League squad (1-2-1) picked up their second ever win and first road win Sunday evening, 6-2, at St. Charles FC (0-3-1).

The victory came less than two weeks after a frustrating 0-0 draw against St. Charles on May 24, when Lexington SC finished with a 22-2 advantage in total shots.

Kailey Utley scored in the sixth minute off an assist from UK forward Lesley Kiesling to mark Lexington’s first goal since the 2-1 season-opening victory over Kings Hammer on May 10.

Utley secured a brace in the 32nd minute, getting a long ball assist from Kacey Smekrud, and soon after Kiesling headed home a goal of her own off a cross from Gianna Camuso.

Morehead State forward Kate Larbes added Lexington’s fourth goal in the 39th minute, and Kiesling again quickly scored to make it 5-0 at the break.

Tameir Grosvenor’s 71st minute goal off the bench was the final Lexington SC tally.

Lexington is on the road for its next match, traveling to take on Indy Eleven (3-0-1) Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m. Indy Eleven defeated Lexington SC by a 3-0 final in the teams’ first meeting.

Halfway through the USL W League season, LSC is in 3rd place of five teams in the Valley Division with 4 playoff points.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say that they responded to a call regarding someone that had been shot at about 12:13...
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting
The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang is behind bars in Franklin County, Ky.
Girlfriend of Scott County shooting suspect also behind bars
Residents of Madison County had quite the shock early Saturday morning, when they were awoken...
“Everybody in Madison County didn’t need to wake up for this”- residents frustrated over ‘vague’ alert
Jose Adame-Cristino was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
Suspect arrested after shots fired disturbance in Lexington
The hotel developers say its opening ushers in a new era of hospitality to Lexington. The $40...
First hotel in Lexington’s Distillery District officially opens

Latest News

Madison Kellione shoots a free throw during the DIII National Championship game in the American...
Transy Star Guard Named HCAC Athlete of The Year
Lexington Sporting Club draws with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC
Lexington Sporting Club Draws, Snaps Northern Colorado’s 3-Game Win Streak
UK Football Associate Head Coach Vince Marrow and quarterback Devin Leary at Great American...
UK Quarterback Devin Leary Throws 1st Pitch at Reds Game
Lexington Sporting Club Draws, Snaps Northern Colorado’s 3-Game Win Streak
WATCH | Lexington Sporting Club Draws, Snaps Northern Colorado’s 3-Game Win Streak