Lexington Sporting Club Women Earn First Road Win

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (WKYT) -Lexington Sporting Club’s USL W League squad (1-2-1) picked up their second ever win and first road win Sunday evening, 6-2, at St. Charles FC (0-3-1).

The victory came less than two weeks after a frustrating 0-0 draw against St. Charles on May 24, when Lexington SC finished with a 22-2 advantage in total shots.

Kailey Utley scored in the sixth minute off an assist from UK forward Lesley Kiesling to mark Lexington’s first goal since the 2-1 season-opening victory over Kings Hammer on May 10.

Utley secured a brace in the 32nd minute, getting a long ball assist from Kacey Smekrud, and soon after Kiesling headed home a goal of her own off a cross from Gianna Camuso.

Morehead State forward Kate Larbes added Lexington’s fourth goal in the 39th minute, and Kiesling again quickly scored to make it 5-0 at the break.

Tameir Grosvenor’s 71st minute goal off the bench was the final Lexington SC tally.

Lexington is on the road for its next match, traveling to take on Indy Eleven (3-0-1) Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m. Indy Eleven defeated Lexington SC by a 3-0 final in the teams’ first meeting.

Halfway through the USL W League season, LSC is in 3rd place of five teams in the Valley Division with 4 playoff points.

