Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Louisville woman surprised with $1 million Kentucky Lottery Powerball win

One Louisville woman is $1 million richer after a surprise win playing the Kentucky Lottery...
One Louisville woman is $1 million richer after a surprise win playing the Kentucky Lottery Powerball game.(PRNewswire)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville woman is $1 million richer after a surprise win playing the Kentucky Lottery Powerball game.

Lottery officials said the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the ticket online for the May 31 drawing.

She later discovered her winning ticket matched the five white balls but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million.

“I’ve played for years,” she said, admitting to officials she won $200 two months ago and likes purchasing her tickets online.

She found out she won after looking through her emails and finding one from the Kentucky Lottery informing her of her million dollar win.

“I literally was like, no way,” she said. “I am just floored.”

The woman called her husband and wondered if it was possibly a scam. Lottery officials said after looking into it further, they both felt confident she had a winning ticket.

“Lightning has struck, very good lightning,” her husband said.

After taxes, the woman walked away with a check for $715,000. The couple told officials they plan on using the money to do some things around the house and travel.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang is behind bars in Franklin County, Ky.
New details in arrest of girlfriend of man accused of killing Kentucky deputy
The remains were removed by the Garrard County Coroner and will be taken to the State Medical...
Human remains found in Garrard County
The crash happened early Sunday morning on Myers Road, about 10 minutes out from Carlisle.
Two killed in Nicholas County crash
Residents of Madison County had quite the shock early Saturday morning, when they were awoken...
“Everybody in Madison County didn’t need to wake up for this”- residents frustrated over ‘vague’ alert
Today was the final day of the Railbird Music Festival.
Railbird wraps up first festival at Red Mile