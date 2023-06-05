Everyday Kentucky
Some industries still struggling to find workers even as Ky. unemployment rate hits historic low

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Unemployment in Kentucky has hit a historic low, but some industries are still struggling to fill open positions.

Last month the Kentucky Center for Statistics announced the state’s unemployment rate for April set a new historic low of 3.7%.

In April, Governor Beshear announced the state had seen job growth over pre-pandemic levels, with nearly 46,000 more jobs in Kentucky than in February of 2020. However, some industries are still struggling to fill open positions.

“They’re just having trouble finding enough workers to fill slots,” said Kentucky Retail Federation Director of Communications and Public Affairs Steve McClain.

McClain says retail traditionally has a lot of movement, making it difficult to keep positions filled.

“Retailers have bumped up pay over the last three years especially, but you know they’re competing with other business sectors that are also trying to fill jobs,” said McClain.

Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS) released their projected total job openings for the 2020-2030 time period.

The role of retail salesperson had the second most projected openings, with more than 76,000.

“Another thing we’ve seen, there’s been quite a bit of attention recently organized retail crime shoplifting is up sometimes it’s you know and environment that some people may just not feel safe,” said McClain.

Since the pandemic, more jobs have work-from-home options, something McClain says might attract more workers.

“One of the benefits of working in retail is a flexible schedule,” said McClain. “You know you can work, you know days while your kids are in school or different things like that, but if you can find a work-from-home option, you know that that is an attractive option for people.”

Other jobs within KYSTATS’ list of most projected openings included fast food cooks and cashiers, servers and customer service representatives.

