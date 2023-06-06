Boyle Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing 5-year-old girl

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Boyle County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing 5-year-old girl.

They say Emma Dunaway was last seen Monday around 7:15 p.m. at 9800 Lebanon Road.

First responders are searching the area, and they ask that if you live around there, to search your property.

They are asking people if they see her to call dispatch at 859-238-1220.

