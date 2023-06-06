Everyday Kentucky
Case against man accused of killing Kentucky deputy heading to grand jury

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy had his second court hearing regarding his murder charge in Georgetown.

The brief hearing lasted about two Tuesday morning minutes with Steven Sheangshang appearing virtually before a judge.

Sheriff Tony Hampton was in the courtroom looking on. Some were hoping to hear testimony, but instead, Sheangshang’s public defender says her client waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and the case will now be sent to the grand jury.

As we reported last week, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office will handle the prosecution of Sheangshang’s Scott County case once it makes its way out of district court.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Sharon Muse Johnson told us in a statement, “At the present staffing levels, my office cannot try two complex cases at the same time as we devote significant resources to each trial and our victims and their families deserve our undivided focus.”

We’ve also been following a criminal case regarding Sheangshang’s girlfriend, Monica Hardin. She’s been charged with grand theft auto in Clermont County, Ohio. A crime she allegedly committed with Sheangshang three days before the Scott County murder.

We also expect her in Franklin County court at 1 p.m. Tuesday for an arraignment and extradition hearing. She was arrested exactly one week ago by Kentucky State Police, an agency she used to work for.

Hardin is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond

