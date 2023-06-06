Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Case against Sheangshang headed to grand jury; girlfriend also appears in court

Case against man accused of killing Kentucky deputy heading to grand jury
Case against man accused of killing Kentucky deputy heading to grand jury(WKYT)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy had his second court hearing regarding his murder charge in Georgetown.

RELATED: Kentuckians say goodbye to Deputy Caleb Conley

The brief hearing lasted about two minutes Tuesday morning, with Steven Sheangshang appearing virtually before a judge.

Sheriff Tony Hampton was in the courtroom looking on. It’s been two weeks of mourning and grieving for Sheriff Hampton and his department.

"Day by day, day by day, that’s just what we do," said Sheriff Hampton. "Everybody is starting to get a little bit of rest now. That helps."

Some were hoping to hear testimony, but instead, Sheangshang’s public defender says her client waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and the case will now be sent to the grand jury.

“I don’t know, I think going to trial may be the right thing to send a message, but I may be wrong about that,” said Sheriff Hampton.

Sheriff Hampton says it was important for him to be there on Tuesday and every court hearing moving forward. He says he’s comfortable with the decision to hand off the case to the Attorney General’s Office for special prosecution once it moves out of district court.

"A victim advocate will be assigned from their office today after the preliminary, so now that it’s been waived, there will be a victim advocate involved, which is very important to me for the family," said Sheriff Hampton.

Meanwhile, in Franklin County District Court, Sheangshang’s girlfriend, Monica Hardin, stood before a judge for an extradition hearing on a warrant out of Clermont County, Ohio.

Authorities say Hardin and Sheangshang stole a Chevy El Camino from a garage three days before the scott county shooting.

On Tuesday, the couple was indicted on several more property crimes charges.

Hardin’s lawyer says she’s been cooperating with authorities.

“She wasn’t trying to run. She is from Kentucky. She had just gone back home when they came and arrested her on this,” Hardin’s lawyer said.

The judge said Ohio has ten days to come and get her; otherwise, she’ll be released from custody, but that doesn’t mean the case goes away.

Her bond is set at $150,000.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains were removed by the Garrard County Coroner and will be taken to the State Medical...
Human remains found in Garrard County
The crash happened about ten minutes out from Carlisle.
Driver in deadly Nicholas County crash charged with murder
The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang is behind bars in Franklin County, Ky.
New details in arrest of girlfriend of man accused of killing Kentucky deputy
The crash happened early Sunday morning on Myers Road, about 10 minutes out from Carlisle.
Two killed in Nicholas County crash
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Parents of incoming University of Kentucky students say they are having a difficult time...
Incoming UK students, parents unhappy with new housing program
Court documents show 34-year-old Eury Peralta, from West Chester, Ohio and 24-year-old Dustin...
Two men indicted in connection with deadly 2022 crash
They report that 76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while...
Kentucky man killed while swimming in ocean near Daytona Beach
AppHarvest produce
AppHarvest could face foreclosure of Richmond tomato farm
Junteenth is now a recognized state holiday.
Lexington announces Juneteenth plans