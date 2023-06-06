Commonwealth of Kindness: ‘Hair is temporary, friends are forever’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family of a young Lexington boy battling cancer came together for a very special surprise that might make you a little teary-eyed.

Buzz cuts are pretty typical for the summer months, but the reason the razor came out for one group of boys is much more meaningful this time.

Mason Whittington, 10, was diagnosed with leukemia on December 22. Since then, he’s been receiving weekly treatments at UK’s Dance Blue Clinic. Right now, he’s in the delayed intensification phase, which has been the toughest phase so far.

“He went into the hospital with flu-like symptoms the week before Christmas and ended up not coming home until after the diagnosis in January. So, the last nearly six months have just been a fight that was certainly unexpected,” said Pastor Philip Carroll. It’s been a hard, hard journey. Certain forms of chemo take the hair out of the fighter, and when that started to happen to Mason, it seemed like it started to take more than just his hair. It started to kind of suck some of his joy.

“I felt like I was lonely and wanted to hide,” Mason said.

That’s when friends and family knew it was time to come together and show their support.

“We wanted to create a way for friends and family and teammates, classmates and buddies and boys and men in his life to show up, not only to say that we’re in your corner but to prove it,” Carroll said.

Friends and family went under the razor to show Mason love and support.

“And they shaved their heads. It made me feel better and like I didn’t have to hide anymore,” Mason said.

The act of kindness from friends reassured Mason of who he is.

“I’m strong, I’m good, and keep fighting,” Mason said.

According to family friends, Mason’s treatment plan will end on February 23, 2025.

