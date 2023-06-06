Everyday Kentucky
Driver in deadly Nicholas County crash charged with murder

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The driver in a deadly Nicholas County crash is now facing charges, including murder.

24-year-old Cheyeene Clifford was booked into the Bourbon County Detention Center early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened Sunday on Myers road, about 10 minutes out from Carlisle.

Police say five people were in the vehicle, including the driver, when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

Crews airlifted two people to the hospital. Two others died at the scene.

The coroner identified those victims as 20-year-old Gage Gaunce and 17-year-old high school student Nathaniel Welch.

Nicholas County Schools Superintendent Doug Bechanan says Welch was set to be a senior this fall.

Clifford’s arrest citation says his blood alcohol level was .14 at the time of the crash. The legal limit is 0.4.

Clifford’s other charges include DUI and assault.

Online fundraisers are collecting money for the families of both Gaunce and Welch.

