Good Question: How can I watch MeTV without cable?

Generic photo of watching television
Generic photo of watching television(MGN Online)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wants to know how to watch one of their favorite channels.

For today’s Good Question, Jamie says, “I’m thinking of downgrading my cable to the lowest package. They said if we downgrade, we’ll lose MeTV. Can you tell me how we can still access MeTV?”

Jamie, for all of our programming, we broadcast a digital signal that you can pick up for free. That includes MeTV, which WKYT started broadcasting in October of last year. It’s on 27.4.

All you need is a digital antenna, which are fairly inexpensive. Then, depending on where you live, you should be able to pick us up by doing a scan of your channels.

WKYT is 27.1. The CW is on 27.2. We also have The Circle, MeTV, and DABL, as well as our weather radar, on 27.3 through 27.6.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

