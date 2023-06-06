Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold front will bring showers & some cooler air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A decent cold front will sweep in soon to bring showers & storms.

Today, our skies in Kentucky will be affected by some smoke originating from wildfires in Canada. While we began seeing traces of smoke yesterday, it is expected to be slightly thicker today. Apart from this, no significant issues are anticipated in our skies. The temperatures will be warm, ranging from the mid to upper-80s, creating another typical Summer-like day for the region.

However, a cold front is forecasted to move in late tonight and into early Wednesday, bringing along the first decent chance of rain that Kentucky has seen in a while. Although the rainfall totals are not expected to be particularly high during this period, it will provide some relief from the dry conditions. Once this front clears out of Kentucky, a noticeable drop in temperatures will occur. On the other side of the front, many areas will experience highs only in the low to mid-70s on Wednesday.

Wednesday will mark a significant change as cooler weather settles in. On Thursday, the temperatures will be even cooler, with highs ranging from the mid to upper-70s. Just as we begin to anticipate a climb in temperatures for the weekend, another front will move in and cause them to drop once again. This front will be accompanied by showers and storms, bringing some unsettled weather conditions.

Take care of each other!

