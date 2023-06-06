Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington announces Juneteenth plans

Junteenth is now a recognized state holiday.
Junteenth is now a recognized state holiday.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington has announced its Juneteenth plans.

The city says Juneteenth flags will adorn Main Street beginning June 13. There will also be banners along the Legacy Trail, from Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden to the North Lexington YMCA.

The events include as

  • 18th Annual Juneteenth Jubilee, 7:30-8:30 p.m., June 10, African Cemetery No. 2, 419 East 7th St.: Lexington’s original Juneteenth Celebration will again highlight the spirit of freedom and honor the Civil War soldiers who fought for that freedom. Historian and Educator Dr. Alicestyne Turley will provide the keynote address, “Kentucky’s United States Colored Troops.”
  • Soulteenth Fest, noon-6 p.m., June 17, Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.: Celebrates black liberation and ingenuity through music, art, agriculture, and food.
  • Juneteenth Independence Day Celebration, doors open 4 p.m. / performances begin 6 p.m., June 17, Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St.: A celebration of African-American independence and artistic expression through live performances including jazz, hip-hop, line-dancing, African drumming, spoken word, rap, violin, stepping, ballet, gospel, acting and opera.
  • Seventh Annual Juneteenth Celebration presented by U.S. Freedmen Coalition, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., June 18, Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden, 577 E. Third St.: Gospel, hip-hop, jazz, the dedication of new artwork, speaker concerning saving historical black hamlets.
  • Juneteenth Freedom Day, 2-8 p.m., June 18, Douglass Park, 726 Georgetown St.: A community celebration sponsored by Wiseguys Barbershop and the Georgetown Neighborhood Association to bring awareness to culture, history, equality, and peace through food, music and activities for children.
  • “A Sense of Place” campaign launch, 11 a.m., June 19, Cadentown Missionary Baptist Church, 2950 Cadentown Road: The committee working to remember and celebrate Lexington’s rural black hamlets will launch its campaign to continue preservation efforts and to utilize the Cadentown property (including school, Church and cemetery) as a gathering place for historical purposes for over 20 plus hamlets.

Also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

The holiday honors the day all the enslaved in the U.S. were legally freed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains were removed by the Garrard County Coroner and will be taken to the State Medical...
Human remains found in Garrard County
The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang is behind bars in Franklin County, Ky.
New details in arrest of girlfriend of man accused of killing Kentucky deputy
The crash happened early Sunday morning on Myers Road, about 10 minutes out from Carlisle.
Two killed in Nicholas County crash
Emma Dunaway
5-year-old girl Boyle County girl found safe
The crash happened about ten minutes out from Carlisle.
Driver in deadly Nicholas County crash charged with murder

Latest News

AppHarvest produce
AppHarvest facing foreclosure of Richmond tomato farm
For the first time, the Human Rights Campaign issued a national state of emergency for the...
National ‘state of emergency’ issued for the LGBTQ+ community
Generic photo of watching television
Good Question: How can I watch MeTV without cable?
Buzz cuts are pretty typical for the summer months, but the reason the razor came out for one...
Commonwealth of Kindness: ‘Hair is temporary, friends are forever’