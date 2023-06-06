Everyday Kentucky
Mom launches kids clothing line from a happy accident

By Doug Meehan, WVCB
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WCVB) – A woman in Massachusetts was working at her dream job when motherhood came calling.

Isabel Miller stepped away from her role as a fashion designer to raise her son.

That son though, became her new model – leading her back to the career she loved so much.

Miller is the owner of Hedgehog Belly Design, an infant and children’s wear clothing company she founded in her hometown of Framingham.

“Ever since growing up I probably have known that I wanted to have a store, my own company,” she said.

Miller’s journey to creating her own company first started in New York City.

After graduating college with a degree in fashion design and production, she landed a job at Marc Jacobs working in their brand-new children’s wear line.

Burberry in London was the next stop.

But when motherhood called, it was time to come home and eventually embark on her own clothing line and business.

“I went from having a team, like of people. So, I would sketch my idea and be like here make it. And now I’m like drafting the pattern. I’m making the prototype. I’m grading out all the patterns,” Miller explained.

Miller admits her clothing line was a happy accident. She was making outfits for her son when other moms started to take notice.

“I designed this one pair of pants, and I would send him to day care and people were like, ‘Oh! Where did you get those pants? Those are so cute,’” Miller said.

Miller says when it comes to creating a successful kid clothing company, it’s key to remember not only who’s buying it, but who’s wearing it as well.

“Everything is always machine washable,” Miller said. “Everything is always soft to the touch and comfortable. And I try to always have everything be natural fibers or predominantly natural fibers.”

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

