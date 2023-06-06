Everyday Kentucky
Two men indicted in connection with deadly 2022 crash

Court documents show 34-year-old Eury Peralta, from West Chester, Ohio and 24-year-old Dustin...
Court documents show 34-year-old Eury Peralta, from West Chester, Ohio and 24-year-old Dustin Johnson, from Lexington, are both facing charges.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has indicted two men in connection with a deadly crash that happened last year.

Court documents show 34-year-old Eury Peralta, from West Chester, Ohio and 24-year-old Dustin Johnson, from Lexington, are both facing charges.

The two-vehicle crash happened in March 2022 on Versailles Road near Westmorland Road.

Morgan Powell, 26, from Corbin, died.

Peralta is charged with second-degree manslaughter, DUI, and second-degree assault. Johnson is charged with DUI and wanton endangerment.

