Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Apple to fix iPhone ‘ducking’ autocorrection in upcoming update, reports say

Improvement to Apple's iOS software includes an update to prevent autocorrect from changing a...
Improvement to Apple's iOS software includes an update to prevent autocorrect from changing a common expletive to "ducking."(Kaspars Grinvalds via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Apple says a software update is in the works for the iPhone to fix an autocorrect problem.

According to People, the tech giant announced Monday that a common texting frustration — when “ducking” or “duck” is used to replace a very similar curse word — will be addressed in an update set to debut later this year.

The update will reportedly be part of the company’s new iOS 17 iPhone software.

In the new iOS 17, announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, Apple’s iOS keyboard will learn users’ habits over time, fixing words that are frequently misspelled while leaving words alone that are intentionally typed in.

CNN reports the software will also use AI to better predict users’ next word and provide improved autofill suggestions.

Other software updates announced include the ability to leave messages on FaceTime, which will also be compatible with Apple TVs.

Additionally, Apple announced a new 15-inch MacBook Air as well as a new virtual reality headset called Apple Vision Pro.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They report that 76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while...
Kentucky man killed while swimming in ocean near Daytona Beach
The crash happened about ten minutes out from Carlisle.
Driver in deadly Nicholas County crash charged with murder
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Parents of incoming University of Kentucky students say they are having a difficult time...
Incoming UK students, parents unhappy with new housing program
AppHarvest produce
AppHarvest could face foreclosure of Richmond tomato farm

Latest News

FILE - Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his...
Prosecutors urge Minnesota Supreme Court to reject appeal by ex-officer in George Floyd’s murder
In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and...
‘I can taste the air’: Hazardous smoke from wildfires hangs over millions in Canada, US
4-year-old bitten by venomous copperhead while camping with family
Lexington’s Colton Ryan has been nominated for best leading actor in a musical for "New York,...
Lexington native Colton Ryan talks about Tony nomination
Tupac Shakur was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame more than 25 years after his...
Tupac Shakur receives Walk of Fame star honor in the same month as birthday