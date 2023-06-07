Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Comedian Matt Rife brings world tour to Louisville this December

Matt Rife
Matt Rife(Contributed)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Matt Rife, an Ohio-native comedian who has risen to fame through his large social media following, is bringing his 115-date world tour to Louisville in December.

The ProbleMATTic World Tour will be coming to the Louisville Palace on Dec. 31 for one night only, according to Rife’s official website.

Rife has more than 14 million followers on his TikTok page and more than 985,000 subscribers on YouTube. He is also known for his TV appearances on Wild ‘n Out and Bring the Funny.

Presale tickets to the event are on sale now, with tickets for the general public going on sale starting June 9 at 10 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They report that 76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while...
Kentucky man killed while swimming in ocean near Daytona Beach
The crash happened about ten minutes out from Carlisle.
Driver in deadly Nicholas County crash charged with murder
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Parents of incoming University of Kentucky students say they are having a difficult time...
Incoming UK students, parents unhappy with new housing program
AppHarvest produce
AppHarvest could face foreclosure of Richmond tomato farm

Latest News

Buzz cuts are pretty typical for the summer months, but the reason the razor came out for one...
Commonwealth of Kindness: ‘Hair is temporary, friends are forever’
Ron Borkowski made quite an impression in high school when he planted a kiss on a pretty,...
Off The Beaten Path: Lexington couple offers message of hope after clinical trial of ‘breakthrough’ Alzheimer’s drug
Thirteen new volunteers will now advocate for abused and neglected children through CASA of...
CASA of Lexington swears in 13 new volunteers to advocate for children
Through her efforts, she hoped to create a clean and safe environment for kids to plan in. With...
Lexington teen spreads hope and joy in her community
UK medical students wanted to find a way to honor patients like Clara. Inspired by the national...
UK medical students lace up run running shoes to make a difference for sick kids