EKU’s Hamilton plans on being in Richmond for a long time

Colonels coach rewarded with third contract extension in four years
EKU head coach A.W. Hamilton has been named a finalist for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award.
EKU head coach A.W. Hamilton has been named a finalist for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award.(EKU Athletics)
By Brian Milam
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND. Ky (WKYT) – EKU men’s basketball coach, A.W. Hamilton, earned a third contract extension in late May after another successful season in Richmond.  The new deal runs through the 2026-2027 season, but the Georgetown native plans on staying at EKU for years to come.

“I am the luckiest guy in the world to be the head basketball coach,” said the fifth-year head coach. “This is a dream job for me, and I mean this when I say I wanna be the Roy Kidd of EKU basketball.”

Kidd is the Hall of Fame former football coach of the Colonels who spent 39 years in Richmond winning 314 games and a pair of 1-AA national titles in 1979 and 1982.

“I love EKU. This has been life-changing for me and so I’m honored to be to get the extension again and for them to believe in me and keep moving the program forward.”

Hamilton guided the Colonels to a 23-14 record in the 2022-2023 season and nearly capped off one of the most amazing postseason runs, in any sport at any level, before falling to Charlotte in the finals of the CBI Tournament. EKU won three consecutive games in overtime to reach the championship and then rallied from a 21-point deficit but lost to the 49ers 71-69.

In his five seasons as head coach, Hamilton has guided his teams to 87 wins and set 49 school records.

