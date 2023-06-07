Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Extreme cold causes Lexington plants to get ‘winterburn’

Kentucky is a state known for its rolling hills of green, but recently, you may have noticed a shift in some of your plants’ health.
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is a state known for its rolling hills of green, but recently, you may have noticed a shift in some of your plants’ health.

Bushes and shrubs have been grappling with long-term damage from the extreme cold in December, allowing some shrubbery like boxwoods to obtain "winterburn."

“It’s just like if you go out on a really, really cold day, you end up getting that red face, even though it’s not super sunny. It’sit’s because your skin has a hard time hydrating. You’ve got a low water content in the air around you. As the wind blows around you, it sucks the moisture out of your skin. Well, the same thing happens with plants,” said Joe Ellis with Sunshine Grow Shop.

This past Christmas, Lexington endured wind chills as low as 35 degrees and had more than 24 straight hours below zero. The effects of winterburn often take months to show themselves, allowing plants in the area to begin to brown as late as April.

In intense cold periods, the soil around some plants can freeze, cutting off the water supply and drying out the plants. This lack of water content doesn’t cause any immediate concern, but in periods of sun exposure, Boxwoods can "burn," allowing for the leaves of the plant to die and shrivel into a brown color.

Ellis recommends pruning affected plants to smaller levels to welcome new growth.

“If you have live growth at the bottom, you have a really large root ball and a very small population to feed and nourish. So what’s going to happen is that the root ball is going to keep it very well hydrated, very well nourished, and the top will grow much, much faster than you will have ever even imagined,” said Ellis.

Ellis says researching greenery before you plant will contribute to a lush green yard most of the year round. In regards to the damaged plants with proper care, Kentuckians have nothing to worry about.

“In about three years’ time, whether you cut it back or you plant new, you are going to have around the same size landscape plant,” Ellis said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They report that 76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while...
Kentucky man killed while swimming in ocean near Daytona Beach
The crash happened about ten minutes out from Carlisle.
Driver in deadly Nicholas County crash charged with murder
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Parents of incoming University of Kentucky students say they are having a difficult time...
Incoming UK students, parents unhappy with new housing program
AppHarvest produce
AppHarvest could face foreclosure of Richmond tomato farm

Latest News

Lexington’s Colton Ryan has been nominated for best leading actor in a musical for "New York,...
Lexington native Colton Ryan talks about Tony nomination
AppHarvest produce
Madison Co. officials express concern over AppHarvest financial status
76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says
Lexington teen dead after car crashes into tree
WATCH | Lexington teen dead after car crashes into tree