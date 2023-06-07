Everyday Kentucky
Gov. Beshear receives endorsement from law enforcement group

Governor Andy Beshear picked up an endorsement in his bid for re-election from 35 law enforcement officials across the Commonwealth.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear picked up an endorsement in his bid for re-election from 35 law enforcement officials across the Commonwealth.

The coalition is called “Law Enforcement for Andy Beshear.”

Officers from the western edge to the eastern part of the state have given their full support for a second term for Governor Beshear.

During his press conference from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Governor touted that during his time in office, he has worked with the legislature to get $15,000 pay raises for Kentucky State Police and secured millions in funding for new training facilities and equipment.

“I view today’s endorsement as a continuation of the good work of those that don’t run from the challenges that face our state but run towards them because, at the end of the day, every Kentucky family deserves to feel safe and that’s what I’m out there doing, and that’s what these folks are out there doing as well,” said Governor Beshear.

Governor Beshear also talked about his time as the Commonwealth’s attorney general when his office cracked down on human traffickers and decreased the backlog of rape kits.

The Republican Party of Kentucky gave a response to those endorsements Tuesday night:

“Andy Beshear coddles criminals, and Daniel Cameron does not,” RPK spokesman and Cameron campaign surrogate Sean Southard said. “In his first year in office, Andy Beshear released nearly 2,000 criminals. Since then, a third of the Governor’s Getaways have been charged with felonies. Crime is bad enough without Andy’s help. That’s why Daniel Cameron has been endorsed by more than 100 members of our law enforcement community. Andy Beshear is the catch-and-release Governor. Daniel Cameron will be tough on crime, just like he has been as Attorney General.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

