Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain moves through the region today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many will get a nice drink of water today. These showers are tied to a cold front that will completely clear the region by later tonight.

Today, the area can expect showers for a significant portion of the day, providing some much-needed rain for the region. These showers are likely to remain as light rain showers without significant thunderstorm activity. However, there is a slight possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms, although most areas are expected to avoid them. The recent dry and hot conditions in the region have contributed to increased dryness, making this rain particularly beneficial.

Following the passage of a cold front, temperatures will decrease noticeably for the next few days. Before it happens, high temperatures ranged from the low to mid-80s. As the front clears out of the area, temperatures will drop further, settling in the low to mid-70s. The weather will be dry and comfortable through Saturday, allowing for enjoyable outdoor activities.

However, on Sunday, another cold front will approach the region, bringing with it an increase in rain chances. The likelihood of precipitation will spike once again as this front moves through. In addition to the rain, temperatures will take a significant dip, dropping to around 10 degrees below the normal average for this time of June. This sudden temperature decrease will make conditions cooler than usual, requiring appropriate clothing and preparation for outdoor plans.

