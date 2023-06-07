Everyday Kentucky
Louisville Zoo welcomes new babirusa piglet ahead of Father’s Day

The male babirusa piglet was born on April 29 to mother Patrice and father Albus.
The male babirusa piglet was born on April 29 to mother Patrice and father Albus.(Louisville Zoo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Father’s Day just around the corner, the Louisville Zoo is welcoming a new piglet to the zoo family for the public to come see.

The male babirusa piglet was born on April 29 to mother Patrice and father Albus, according to the Louisville Zoo.

Zoo guests will be able to visit the new piglet from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Zoo Islands dayroom from June 7 through June 18.

The piglet is Patrice and Albus’ second, with their first offspring, Babs, being born in 2015 and residing in New Orleans.

Babirusa pigs are different from other wild pigs with upper teeth that grow from the top of a male pig’s snout, the zoo said. Babirusa pigs are only found natively on four islands in Indonesia and are considered vulnerable due to overhunting and habitat destruction.

After Father’s Day, the babirusas will begin their rotation through the four viewing areas of the Islands exhibit that also features, Sumatran tigers, orangutans, siamangs and tapirs.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with guests allowed to stay until 6 p.m., from now through Sept. 17.

For more information, click or tap here.

